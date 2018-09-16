Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $110,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,615,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $34.66 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $254.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

