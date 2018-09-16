GameStop Corp. (GME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th.

GameStop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. GameStop has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GameStop to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of GME opened at $16.79 on Friday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GameStop from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GameStop from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on GameStop from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

