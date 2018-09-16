Games Workshop Group (GAW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,700.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,700 ($48.20) and last traded at GBX 3,670 ($47.81), with a volume of 54733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,655 ($47.61).

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Games Workshop Group from GBX 2,450 ($31.91) to GBX 2,700 ($35.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It also provides painting ranges and guides, brushes and accessories, and paint bundles; modelling tools and glues; bases and cases; painting and modelling books; boxed games; and magazine newsstand services.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.