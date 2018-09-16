GameLeagueCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (GML)

GameLeagueCoin (CURRENCY:GML) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, GameLeagueCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GameLeagueCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameLeagueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameLeagueCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006405 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018303 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00238050 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00058118 BTC.

GameLeagueCoin Profile

GML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. GameLeagueCoin’s official Twitter account is @GameLeaguecoin . GameLeagueCoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=595779.0

Buying and Selling GameLeagueCoin

GameLeagueCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameLeagueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameLeagueCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameLeagueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

