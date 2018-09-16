GambleCoin (GMCN) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One GambleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges. GambleCoin has a total market cap of $167,998.00 and $136.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GambleCoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002503 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GambleCoin Profile

GMCN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 5,582,987 coins and its circulating supply is 4,653,015 coins. The official website for GambleCoin is gamblecoin.fun . The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GambleCoin

GambleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

