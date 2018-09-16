Galliford Try (GFRD) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,077 ($14.03) price objective (down from GBX 1,116 ($14.54)) on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galliford Try presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,125.20 ($14.66).

Shares of Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.30) on Wednesday. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 772.50 ($10.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,592 ($20.74).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a GBX 49 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $28.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding and construction company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

