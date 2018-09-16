G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Stake Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $435,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 97.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 63.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $67.85 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $506,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $34,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,288 shares of company stock worth $2,698,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

