Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.29 ($54.99).

FPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of FPE stock opened at €44.95 ($52.27) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

