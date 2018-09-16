Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.29 ($54.99).

FPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of FPE stock opened at €44.95 ($52.27) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

