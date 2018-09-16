Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Franklin Financial Network worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 11.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSB stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.27%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Franklin Financial Network and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, insider David J. Mcdaniel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $34,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,414.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah L. Meyerrose sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,176 shares of company stock worth $200,612. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

