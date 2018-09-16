Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Franklin Financial Network posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Financial Network.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Financial Network and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

FSB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 75,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,358. The stock has a market cap of $579.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $40.40.

In related news, CFO Sarah L. Meyerrose sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $34,295.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,333.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah L. Meyerrose sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,176 shares of company stock valued at $200,612. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

