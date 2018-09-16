Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) CEO Larry L. Enterline Sells 90,000 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $6,193,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,917.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $71.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.2% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 27.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

