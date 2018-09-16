Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Four Seasons Education Inc. provides educational services. The Company offers after-school mathematics and online education services for elementary school students. Four Seasons Education Inc. is based in China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FEDU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

FEDU stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Four Seasons Edu has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $10.73.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Four Seasons Edu will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,703 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 4.88% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

