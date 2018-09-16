Foundry Partners LLC Has $23.29 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,345 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,809,130,000 after buying an additional 10,535,763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,775,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after buying an additional 9,225,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,092,000 after buying an additional 7,619,113 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $162,658,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,978,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,624,000 after buying an additional 4,366,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

