Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FET. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at $11,659,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at $7,660,000. Precocity Capital LP bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at $6,600,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,583,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after purchasing an additional 495,639 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

FET has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

FET stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.50 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.