Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5,816.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 56.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV opened at $86.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

In other Fortive news, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,234,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $2,494,907.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,923.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,572. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.