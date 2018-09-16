Fort L.P. Purchases New Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in United Technologies by 101.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $114,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,995.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,606.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,974 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.