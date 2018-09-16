Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $1,166,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $3,742,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,255 shares in the company, valued at $73,870,691.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,250 shares of company stock worth $9,731,103. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $134.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.27 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

