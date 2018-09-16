Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $306,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.56 and a 12-month high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

