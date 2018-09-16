Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,180 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Shares of DLR opened at $121.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $754.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.30 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

