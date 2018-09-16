Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,645,886.64 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) major shareholder Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd sold 44,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,645,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd sold 399,812 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $15,044,925.56.

FSCT stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSCT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

