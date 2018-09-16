Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Director Sells $1,128,588.18 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,128,588.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

T Kent Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 29th, T Kent Elliott sold 569 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $20,484.00.

On Monday, August 13th, T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,059,764.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.31) EPS. analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

