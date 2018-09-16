Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) CFO Sells $149,764.13 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CFO Christopher Harms sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $149,764.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Harms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Christopher Harms sold 20,047 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $651,727.97.

On Thursday, July 5th, Christopher Harms sold 16,023 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $79,153.62.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $39.36.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.31) earnings per share. analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

