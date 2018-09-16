Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 38,774 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 163,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $88.04 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $90.93.

