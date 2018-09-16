Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 28,375 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1,226.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,642,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500,837 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,501,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,334,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,130,000 after purchasing an additional 185,234 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,375,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 213,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,318,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $50.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $52.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.