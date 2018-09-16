Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $946,000 Position in Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Editas Medicine worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 14.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 3.36. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 623.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EDIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $246,240.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,796,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vickesh Myer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $535,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,666 shares of company stock worth $2,864,075. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

