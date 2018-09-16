Flash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $795.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Flash has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $795.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00278518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00153224 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.09 or 0.06478835 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

