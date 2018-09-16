Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $164,000 in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,610 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGC. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $37,819,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $35,365,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $19,252,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $19,226,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $15,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $47.19 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 9.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 159.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

