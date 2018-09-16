Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $151,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.6% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 132,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.72.

