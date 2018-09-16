Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $142,000 in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 72.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48,428 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,378,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKTR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.91.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $6,437,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 43,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,245,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,718. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKTR opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.73 and a beta of 2.27. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.67 and a quick ratio of 19.55.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 174.70%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3043.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

