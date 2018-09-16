Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 189,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.56 and a 52 week high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

