Fitbit Inc (FIT) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Fitbit worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit during the second quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fitbit by 1,671,962.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fitbit by 91.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fitbit during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fitbit by 3,952.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fitbit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fitbit from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,288.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $6,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,027,500 shares of company stock worth $6,380,550. Insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Fitbit Inc has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.