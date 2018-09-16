FirstBlood Price Reaches $0.0666 on Exchanges (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, IDEX, Liqui and OKEx. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $955,203.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00275558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00151486 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.06291576 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, IDEX, Liqui, OKEx, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

