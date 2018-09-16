First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Russell A. Colombo sold 400 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,721.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,753 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $155,701.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,825 shares of company stock worth $338,633 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $610.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

