First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in AAON, Inc. (AAON)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 55.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth $204,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth $262,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. AAON had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $109.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Gary D. Fields sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $980,774.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack E. Short sold 5,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $236,672.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,976.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,984 shares of company stock valued at $534,797 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

