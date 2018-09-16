First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,201,000 after purchasing an additional 147,511 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $5,300,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $277,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 80.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of PCAR opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.34. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $38,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,216.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $370,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,538.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $625,510 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.