First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First of Long Island by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 42.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $547.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.62. First of Long Island Corp has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First of Long Island news, Director John J. Desmond purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,136.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

