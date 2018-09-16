First Data (FDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.25

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 359340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.
FDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Data to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Data from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$22.60” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Data has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $3,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,408,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,291,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,758,582.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock worth $6,780. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Data in the first quarter worth $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data in the second quarter worth $171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Data in the second quarter worth $188,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Data in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Data in the first quarter worth $167,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Data (NYSE:FDC)
First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.
Featured Story: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.