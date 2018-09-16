First Data (FDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.25

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 359340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

FDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Data to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Data from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$22.60” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Data has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Get First Data alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $3,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,408,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,291,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,758,582.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock worth $6,780. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Data in the first quarter worth $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data in the second quarter worth $171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Data in the second quarter worth $188,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Data in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Data in the first quarter worth $167,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Data (NYSE:FDC)

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.