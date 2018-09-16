Financial Survey: Mantech International (MANT) vs. Jupai (JP)

Mantech International (NYSE: JP) and Jupai (NYSE:JP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mantech International and Jupai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mantech International 1 2 5 0 2.50 Jupai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mantech International presently has a consensus target price of $62.86, indicating a potential downside of 5.76%. Given Mantech International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mantech International is more favorable than Jupai.

Dividends

Mantech International pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Jupai pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Mantech International pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mantech International and Jupai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mantech International $1.72 billion 1.54 $114.14 million $1.62 41.17 Jupai $262.23 million 1.30 $62.93 million N/A N/A

Mantech International has higher revenue and earnings than Jupai.

Volatility & Risk

Mantech International has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupai has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Mantech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Jupai shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Mantech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mantech International and Jupai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mantech International 6.68% 5.46% 4.16% Jupai 23.07% 23.85% 17.18%

Summary

Mantech International beats Jupai on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation. The company also provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network operations and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing and migration, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, infrastructure as a service, and data collection and analytics; and designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems. In addition, it offers professional and technical solutions, and support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, security policy development and implementation, lifecycle acquisition program security, anti-tamper, export compliance support, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training, security support services, and technical certification and accreditation services. Further, the company provides systems engineering services consisting of requirement analysis, development, and management; systems development and integration, enterprise architecture and concept of operations, and technical assistance; test and evaluation services; training services; and supply chain management and logistics services. ManTech International Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments. In addition, it provides fund management services, as well as advisory and administrative services. The company was formerly known as Jupai Investment Group and changed its name to Jupai Holdings Limited in December 2014. Jupai Holdings Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

