Financial Review: Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) and Land Securities Group (LSGOF)

Armada Hoffler Properties (OTCMKTS: LSGOF) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Land Securities Group does not pay a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 9.85% 5.24% 2.10% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Land Securities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $302.77 million 2.46 $21.04 million $0.99 15.40 Land Securities Group $863.94 million 9.96 $147.72 million N/A N/A

Land Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Armada Hoffler Properties and Land Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57 Land Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus price target of $16.31, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Land Securities Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in its stabilized portfolio. The Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate. From the world famous Piccadilly Lights to the transformation of Victoria, SW1, we deliver exceptional experiences for the businesses and people that live and work in, and visit, the capital. In Retail, across our 17.6 million sq ft of assets, we create outstanding experiences for customers and guests alike. Combined with the strength and resilience of our portfolio, this means we regularly outperform industry benchmarks for footfall and sales. We offer more than convenience and choice, recognising that memorable destinations are key to attracting the shoppers and retailers of today, and tomorrow. We also aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues ? from diversity and community employment, to carbon and climate resilience. Everything we do is grounded in experience and begins with people. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities. At Landsec, everything is experience.

