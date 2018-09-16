Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases New Position in Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.13% of Xencor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,204,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,066,000 after buying an additional 1,853,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,452,000 after buying an additional 889,181 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,300,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,343,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,802,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 36,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $1,493,615.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 53,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,144,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,697,311. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $47.65 on Friday. Xencor Inc has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. sell-side analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

