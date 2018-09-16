Federated Investors Inc. PA Decreases Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 318.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Summit Insights raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on QUALCOMM to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $185,098. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.