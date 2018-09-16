Federated Investors Inc (FII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Federated Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

NYSE FII traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $23.64. 754,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Federated Investors has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,178. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FII. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,814,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 4,060.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 650,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 198.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 630,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Investors in the second quarter valued at $9,057,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 26.2% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,833,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 380,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

