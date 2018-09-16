F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (FCPT) Insider Paul Marcuse Acquires 29,753 Shares

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT) insider Paul Marcuse bought 29,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £42,844.32 ($55,808.68).

LON FCPT opened at GBX 1.44 ($0.02) on Friday. F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.88 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152.30 ($1.98).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.34%.

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.

