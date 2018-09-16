Family Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 110.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,199,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,452,000 after buying an additional 1,156,186 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 184.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,304,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,661,000 after buying an additional 845,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,398,000 after buying an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 9.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 913,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 80,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 50.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 293,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.59. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canada Goose to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

