F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,839 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $194.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.82.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.59 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.16.

In other F5 Networks news, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $147,284.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $810,148.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $429,602.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,637.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,072 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

