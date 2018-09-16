Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Extreme Networks to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of EXTR opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.22 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

