Evertz Technologies (ET) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ET. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

TSE ET opened at C$16.75 on Wednesday. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$15.14 and a 1-year high of C$19.73.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.99 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post?production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

