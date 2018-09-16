Etheriya Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges (RIYA)

Etheriya (CURRENCY:RIYA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Etheriya token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004800 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Etheriya has traded flat against the US dollar. Etheriya has a total market capitalization of $496,029.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Etheriya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00277394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00152571 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.29 or 0.06441082 BTC.

About Etheriya

Etheriya’s genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Etheriya’s total supply is 1,861,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,581,531 tokens. Etheriya’s official Twitter account is @RealEtheriya and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etheriya is etheriya.com

Etheriya Token Trading

Etheriya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheriya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etheriya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etheriya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

