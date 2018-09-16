Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 293.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $246.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $214.03 and a twelve month high of $264.07.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.44.

In related news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

