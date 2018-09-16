Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 493 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 57,201 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 279,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $122.49 and a 1 year high of $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.30.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

